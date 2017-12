Amber’s Animal Outreach will hold its rescheduled Christmas Pawty on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will be held at All Paws Animal Clinic (1011 State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach).

The ugly sweater pet costume contest starts at 2:30 p.m., and $10 donations can be made for photos with Santa. There also will be chances for dog adoptions, accompanied by food, music and vendor raffles. For more info., visit www.aaodog.org.