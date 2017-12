Amber’s Animal Outreach will host its second annual Christmas “Pawty” event Saturday, Dec. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. at All Paws Animal Clinic (1011 N. State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach). The event will have 25 vendors, food, music, pet photos with Santa, raffles, contests and more, including dogs up for adoption through Amber’s Animal Outreach. For more info., visit www.aaodog.org.