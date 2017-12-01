Armands Join Wellington Chamber President’s Circle

Local business leaders Mair and Scott Armand recently joined the President’s Circle at the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

Armand Exterminating and Armand Professional Services were founded by Scott, Mair and Michael Armand in 2005, after they spent more than 20 years in the pest control industry working for two of the county’s most well-known pest control firms.

Scott was born in New Jersey and moved to Palm Beach County with his family while still in high school. He started in the pest control industry in 1983 with Palm Beach Exterminating, and held various positions in service, sales and management until 1989. He was then offered a position with Hulett Environmental Services as the operations manager of the firm and given the task of growing the small, regional business.

Over the next 15 years, he became the general manager and was a driving force in the growth and expansion of the company. During his tenure, Scott’s responsibilities included the daily operation of the business, sales, marketing, finance, advertising and acquisitions. In early 2004, he left to pursue other interests, and after consulting for other service industries in the Palm Beach area, Scott and his wife Mair decided to return to the pest control business.

Mair was born in Philadelphia, Penn., and has been a resident of Florida for 35 years. She has held various management positions in retail and customer service industries, including working for both Palm Beach Exterminating and Hulett Environmental Services, where she and Scott first met. Mair now oversees the customer service division, advertising and marketing, in addition to running her own house cleaning company. They have five children and four grandchildren.

Scott and Mair are longtime residents of Royal Palm Beach and are very involved in local community activities, such as the Wellington Chamber of Commerce, the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce, Wellington Rotary, and the Women of the Western Communities.

The Armand family began their business as a pest control company under the name Armand Exterminating, but after customers began to request additional services, they expanded operations to include other services. Under the name Armand Professional Services, they now specialize in landscape design and installation; landscape maintenance; rock, sod, and mulch installations; rock walls, water features, and landscape lighting; pest control, lawn care and fertilization; once a year fire ant control; flea/tick treatments; rodent control; and wild animal trapping.

The President’s Circle of the Wellington Chamber offers a unique and exciting opportunity to local businesses, community leaders and entrepreneurs. As community partners of the Wellington Chamber, President’s Circle members are afforded a highly visible profile in the community, coupled with an aggressive public relations campaign. For more information, call (561) 792-6525.