Art Society To Feature Manon Sander Dec. 13

The Wellington Art Society will present well-known local artist Manon Sander as the featured demonstrator at the Wednesday, Dec. 13 meeting. The meeting will be held at the Wellington Community Center. A meet-and-greet begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by a member spotlight and brief meeting. The evening will conclude with Manon’s painting demonstration and an art raffle. The meeting is open to all members and guests.

Sander was born in Bavaria, Germany and grew up in Berlin. She was always wandering around drawing and painting whatever she saw, and her talent came to fruition as an adult. She studied oil painting at the Marin School in California and with other well-known artists in California, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Mexico and Florida. She spent many years painting murals in Chicago and developed her own distinct style, which has won her acclaim and honors.

In 2010, Manon moved to Florida, where she gets an unending stream of inspiration from the ocean and the many things found on the shore. In addition to plein air painting, she works in her studio, painting ordinary things of daily life, which fascinate her with the effect of light and shadow.

Manon is a member of the Oil Painters of America, the American Impressionist Society, the National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society, the North County Art Association and Palm Beach Plein Air. She teaches at the Lighthouse Art Center in Tequesta.

For more information, visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org.