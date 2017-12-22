Berean Students Qualify For State Competition

Early Saturday morning hours on a school campus are often quiet. However, on the morning of Dec. 2, Berean Christian School was bustling with activity, as students from Theatre Troupe 8067 boarded the bus and made their way to West Boca Raton High School for a full day of competition.

Hard work and many hours of rehearsal paid off. Under the direction of Jenny Hudson, the troupe took many awards, including two coveted critics’ choice awards.

The students and placements are as follows: Zoe Nason/Lindsie Randlett, critics’ choice award for duet musical; Julian Quintero/Mark Sadek, critics’ choice award for playwriting; Rachel Wells, superior for solo; Lindsie Randlett, superior for solo and monologue; Zoe Nason, superior for solo; Dene Combs, superior for monologue; Laura Santil, superior for monologue; Melissa McNally, excellent for monologue; Kaleigh Fix, excellent for monologue and solo; Dene Combs/Zoe Nason, excellent for playwriting; Caleb Wells/Rachel Wells, excellent for duet scene; Madisyn Nevad/Meghan Voehringer, excellent for duet musical; Dene Combs, excellent for solo; Kensly Crawford, excellent for makeup design; Meghan Voehringer, excellent for solo; and Kaitlyn Francilus, good for solo.

This year represents the fourth year in a row that Berean Christian School theater students have qualified for state competition following the district event.

Hudson is thrilled to watch her students develop in theatrical professionalism. Additionally, she is honored from the positive comments she consistently hears of how Berean students conduct themselves on and off the stage. “It is truly a joy to watch the students grow,” Hudson said.