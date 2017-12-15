Bowen Realty Collects Toys For Glades Children

For more than 30 years, Margaret Strachan has been making Christmas a little better for the neediest children in Pahokee. Strachan, along with help from her family and fellow church members, has been supplying gifts for hundreds of youth in her community, and Bowen Realty has been a big supporter of her efforts. “We were able to fill a pickup truck with gifts at our holiday party, and I am proud of all those who supported this effort,” Broker Darell Bowen said. For more information, or to make a donation, call Bowen Realty at (561) 429-2070 or Margaret Strachan at (561) 924-5946.