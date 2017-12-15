CAFCI To Host New Year’s Eve Party In RPB

CAFCI will host its annual New Year’s Eve Party on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the Madison Green Country Club ballroom at 2001 Crestwood Blvd. in Royal Palm Beach.

Don’t miss this annual celebration of this special time of the year. Tickets are $60 per person, which includes a buffet dinner. Micro DJ will provide the entertainment, and the evening will also include a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.

For tickets, contact one of the following individuals: Dennis Wright (561-653-1586), Junette Powell (561-346-2353), Lawrence Logan (561-791-0162) or Jerome Wright (561-649-8254). You can also call the CAFCI hotline at (561) 790-4002. Look for additional details at www.cafcipbc.org.