Calendar For December 1 – December 7, 2017

Saturday, Dec. 2

• The West Palm Beach Antiques Festival will be at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3. For more information, visit www.wpbaf.com.

• Ballet Palm Beach will present The Nutcracker in the Kravis Center’s Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. Concert Hall through Sunday, Dec. 3. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

• The musical Little Shop of Horrors will be at the Kravis Center’s Marshall E. Rinker Sr. Playhouse through Dec. 17. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

• The Florida Junior Angus Association Fall Field Day Youth Show FJAA Meeting will take place Saturday, Dec. 2 at the South Florida Fairgrounds. For more information, visit www.southfloridafair.com.

• The Society of the Four Arts will open the exhibition A Man for All Seasons: The Art of Winston Churchill on Saturday, Dec. 2 and running through Sunday, Jan. 14. This intensely personal exhibition includes 28 paintings, along with rarely seen photos, film clips, artistic portraits and historic memorabilia. Visit www.fourarts.org for more info.

• The Santas on the Run 5K and one-mile Family Fun Run will open the Royal Palm Beach Winter Festival on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 a.m. at Commons Park. Early registrants will receive a complete Santa suit, and all participants will receive finisher medals and 5K age group awards. Race proceeds will benefit Dogs to the Rescue, a nonprofit organization founded to provide access to companion dogs for first responders and healthcare professionals who suffer from PTSD. Visit www.santasontherun.com for more info.

• Audubon of the Everglades will hold a bird walk and drive at Stormwater Treatment Area 1E in Wellington on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Visit www.auduboneverglades.org for more info.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be open Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the Wellington Amphitheater. For more info., visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Beginner’s Tai Chi Practice for ages 16 and up on Saturdays at 9 a.m. Often referred to as “meditation in motion,” this centuries-old art form is recognized to reduce stress, improve balance and promote quality of life. Wear comfortable clothes and flat shoes. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Mall at Wellington Green will host students performing holiday music in the Macy’s Court on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. courtesy of the Palm Beach County Music Teachers Association. For more info., visit www.shopwellingtongreen.com.

• The Mounts Botanical Garden will open its exhibit Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., which runs through May 31. For more info., call (561) 233-1757 or visit www.mounts.org.

• The Palm Beach Winter Beer Fest will be at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 2 from noon to 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.palmbeachsummerbeerfest.com.

• Winterfest will return to Royal Palm Beach on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 1 to 9 p.m. at Royal Palm Beach Commons Park. The event will include the illumination of the holiday tree. Get into the holiday spirit and enjoy the sounds from local choirs, bands and dance teams on the main stage. A variety of holiday crafts and decorations will be abundant throughout the park, as will games and rides. Food will be provided by the popular Food Truck Invasion. Santa Claus will even be stopping by for a visit. For more information, call (561) 753-1232.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host an Acoustic Java Jam on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. Experience a caffeinated collection of local talent or bring your acoustic instruments and jam out. Coffee will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host its Teen Anime Club for ages 12 to 17 on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. Meet other teens who enjoy watching and talking about anime. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Connect Church’s Royal Palm Beach Campus (10701 Okeechobee Blvd. Royal Palm Beach) will host this year’s Women’s Christmas Dinner on Saturday, Dec. 2 with keynote speaker Kellie Haddock, a singer, songwriter, wife and mother who has performed in Iraq, China and across the United States. Register online at www.cc.today. For more info., call (561) 793-2475.

• The Wellington Amphitheater will hold a free Carpenters tribute concert featuring Top of the World on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Call (561) 753-2484 or visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

Sunday, Dec. 3

• Audubon of the Everglades will hold a bird walk at the Wellington Preserve on Sunday, Dec.3 from 8 to 11 a.m. For more info., visit www.auduboneverglades.org.

• The Royal Palm Beach Green Market & Bazaar will be held Sunday, Dec. 3 at Veterans Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit www.rpbgreenmarket.com for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Sahaja Meditation for adults on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. Sahaja meditation is a time-honored technique that reduces stress. It brings better focus and helps people become more centered and balanced. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Monday, Dec. 4

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “Write! Read! Critique!” for adults on Mondays, Dec. 4 and Dec. 18 at 9:30 a.m. Join in an informal roundtable discussion where participants improve their craft by reading and discussing their works in progress. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach will host Preschool Story Time: Reindeer Day for ages 4 and under on Monday, Dec. 4 at 10:30 a.m. Call (561) 655-2776 for more info.

• Pianist Vadym Kholodenko will be at the Kravis Center’s Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. Concert Hall on Monday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host An Hour of Code for ages 8 to 15 on Monday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Be introduced to the field of computer science and learn some of the basics of coding. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

• The Western Business Alliance will host its monthly Business Over Breakfast at the Pirate’s Well in Royal Palm Beach on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 8 a.m. Visit www.thewesternbusinessalliance.com for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Tiny Tots for ages 1 and 2 on Tuesdays, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 at 10:30 a.m. Join in songs and movement, books, playtime and bubbles. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Beginner’s Series Shading for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. Practice the fundamentals of line, mass and volume. Graphite, charcoal, paper and other media will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host its Art Club for ages 5 to 12 on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. Unleash your creativity to produce unique, colorful art. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “Are You Board? Game On!” for adults on Tuesdays, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. Gather your friends, or come and make new ones. A variety of familiar games will be available with a new and exciting one presented each week. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Audubon of the Everglades annual holiday pot luck dinner will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Pine Jog Environmental Education Center, with a meeting and lecture at 7 p.m. on Audubon’s fight for the Everglades snail kite with Audubon Florida Science Coordinator Dr. Paul N. Gray. Visit www.auduboneverglades.org for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Anime Otaku Club for ages 12 to 17 on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Hang out, watch anime, eat snacks, and talk with friends and fellow fans about all the coolest shows from Japan. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach Community Band will perform on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at Crestwood Middle School. Refreshments will be served during the intermission. For more info., call (561) 753-1232.

• The Orpheus Chamber Orchestra will be at the Kravis Center’s Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. Concert Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

• American Legion Auxiliary Unit #367 will hold its annual breakfast meeting at Hilary’s Restaurant in Royal Palm Beach on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. For more info., call Marge Herzog at (561) 791-9875.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host “Loxahatchee Rocks! Rock Out With Rock Art!” for ages 6 and up on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 3:30 p.m. Show your neighborhood pride and create colorful rocks that reflect your favorite hobbies, sports, animals and more. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host its RPB Kids Coloring Club for ages 2 and up on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. Children are invited to enjoy a relaxing hour of coloring. Color holiday and winter-inspired characters and designs. Worksheets and coloring sheets will be provided. Feel free to bring your own favorite coloring book. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Cardsharks for ages 12 and up on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. Play Yu-Gi-Oh!, Magic the Gathering, Pokémon or regular card games against others, and trade and make new friends. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Women of the Western Communities will meet Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the Wanderers Club. Happy hour begins at 6 p.m., with dinner and the program starting at 6:30 p.m. The December meeting will feature the club’s annual ticket auction. For more information, call Mair Armand at (561) 635-0011 or visit www.womenofthewesterncommunities.org.

• The Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach will feature the Palm Beach Symphony preforming, Seven Wonders on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Call (561) 655-7226 or visit www.fourarts.org for more info.

Thursday, Dec. 7

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host “Catch That Gingerbread Man!” for ages 3 to 5 on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10:15 a.m. Participate in an interactive version of the story, then gather around to decorate delicious cookies. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach will hold Preschool Story Time: Gingerbread for ages 4 and under on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m. Call (561) 655-2776 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host DIY Charms for ages 16 and up on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. Repurpose recycled materials to create decorative charms. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Create a Memory Page for adults on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. Create artful displays to commemorate special events and those you love. Bring personal photos and your imagination. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Craftapalooza for ages 2 to 12 on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. Choose to create multiple crafts from fun selections. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Wellington Amphitheater will host a concert featuring an INXS tribute by Listen Like Thieves, with a food truck invasion, on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Writers’ Critique Workshop for adults on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Share, offer and accept constructive criticism to improve your fiction, nonfiction and poetry in a supportive atmosphere. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

Friday, Dec. 8

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host English Exchange for adults on Thursdays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21 at 1:30 p.m. Practice speaking English in a fun and informal atmosphere. Intermediate knowledge of the language is recommended. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its After-School Lego Builders Club for ages 5 to 12 on Friday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. Use Lego bricks to work on creative projects. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Wellington Winterfest will be held Friday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Hosted by the Wellington Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Village of Wellington, the event will begin with the annual tree lighting, and will feature musical and dance performances by local talent, exhibitors, vendors, a blizzard beach with snow, zip lining, obstacle courses and more, including special guest Vanilla Ice. This year, Winterfest is partnering with the KJV Show to collect new, unwrapped toys for Little Smiles. Visit www.wellingtonchamber.com for more information.