Calendar For December 15 – December 21, 2017

Saturday, Dec. 16

• The Florida Gun & Knife Show returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17. For info., visit www.flgunshows.com.

• The 27th annual Children’s Holiday Fishing Classic will be held Saturday, Dec. 16 on Lake Wellington, behind the Wellington Community Center (12150 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). The free fishing tournament is presented by the Village of Wellington, in conjunction with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. The tournament is open to all local children, age 15 and younger. Register in advance by downloading the form at www.wellingtonfl.gov. Registration on the day of the event opens at 8 a.m., and the tournament runs from 9 to 11 a.m. Awards and fish tales will follow from 11 a.m. to noon. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place based on the total weight of fish caught and released in each age group: 6 and under, ages 7 to 9, ages 10 to 12 and ages 13 to 15. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov/events for more information.

• The Palm Beach Zoo will host Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 16; Sunday, Dec. 17; and Saturday, Dec. 23 at 8:30 a.m. Visit www.palmbeachzoo.org for more info.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be open Saturday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the Wellington Amphitheater. For more info., visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com.

• Yesteryear Village at the South Florida Fair will host a Traditional Christmas in the Village on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Local author Deborah Burggraaf will read with children at 11 a.m. with Christmas music at noon. Visit www.southfloridafair.com for more info.

• Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor (3475 W. Woolbright Road, Suite 19, Boynton Beach) will host Torah, Talk and a Taste on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. For more info., call (561) 968-0688.

• The Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach will host Family Story Time: Make a Gift for ages 8 and under on Saturday, Dec 16 at 10:30 a.m. There is no charge and reservation are not necessary. Call (561) 655-2776 or visit www.fourarts.org for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Winter Wonderland for ages 2 to 6 on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. Snow days in Florida are rare. Enjoy stories, songs and a craft in a winter wonderland. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host a New Year’s Resolution Workshop for ages 12 and up on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. Welcome a new year and a new you by creating a calendar to track your goals and new habits. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host an Acoustic Java Jam for adults on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. Experience a caffeinated collection of local talent or bring your acoustic instruments and jam out. Coffee will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Teen Wii U Gaming & More for ages 12 to 17 on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. Meet your friends for some Wii gaming and tabletop games. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Lake Wellington Christmas Holiday Boat Parade will take place Saturday Dec. 16, with staging at 6 p.m. behind the Wellington Community Center. Contact Jack Brownson at jbrownson@comcast.net for more info.

• Join Neil Diamond tribute singer “Neil Zirconia: The Ultimate Faux Diamond” for a mix of favorite holiday music, starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Food trucks will be available on site for food and beverage purchases. A number of children’s characters will also be on hand for photo opportunities, plus a visit by Santa Claus. Attendees should bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov/events for more information.

Sunday, Dec. 17

• Wellington is now accepting team registrations for its Men’s “D” Division Softball League, lower and upper divisions. The deadline to sign up a team is Sunday, Dec. 17, or as the league fills. Games begin Jan. 9 and are held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Village Park (11700 Pierson Road). For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov/athletics or contact Jill Denoff at (561) 791-4786 or jdenoff@wellingtonfl.gov.

• The sixth annual Wellington Holiday Jingle Bell Run 5K returns to Village Park (11700 Pierson Road) on Sunday, Dec. 17. The race begins at 7 a.m., and participants are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to be donated to families in the Wellington community as part of the annual Hometown Holiday Toy Drive. All participants will be provided with jingle bells to wear prior to the start of the race. For more details, and registration information, visit www.active.com.

• Audubon of the Everglades will hold a car pool bird walk at Stormwater Treatment Area-1E in Wellington on Sunday, Dec. 17 from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Visit www.auduboneverglades.org for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach Green Market & Bazaar will be at Veterans Park on Sunday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit www.rpbgreenmarket.com for more info.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach will present The Ten Tenors: Our Holiday Wish on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. Join Australia’s charismatic rock stars of opera as they ring in the holidays with resounding festive favorites. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Monday, Dec. 18

• The Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach will host Preschool Story Time: Deck the Halls for ages 4 and under on Monday, Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m. There is no charge, and reservations are not necessary. Call (561) 655-2776 or visit www.fourarts.org for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Club Pokémon for ages 6 to 12 on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Bring your DS or Pokémon cards to show off, battle, trade or try your hand at Pokémon bingo or a Pokécraft. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

• The Western Business Alliance will hold its monthly Breakfast at Mel’s Bistro on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 8 a.m. For more information, visit www.thewesternbusinessalliance.com.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Open Studio for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. Practice your skills and get guidance on how to finish bringing your vision to life in this open studio. Bring an unfinished project or start a new one. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Consumer Reports Online for Free on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. Need help with your holiday shopping? Not sure which advanced automobile safety system, personal assistant device or wearable tech to choose? The business librarian will show you how to access Consumer Reports for free by using your library card. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Book Parade: The Wimpy Kid Edition for ages 5 to 12 on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. Want more Wimpy Kid? Make a craft and find out what to read next. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Flagler Museum’s Holiday Evening Tours will be offered Tuesday, Dec. 19 through Saturday, Dec. 23. Advance ticket purchase is required. For more info., call (561) 655-2833 or visit www.flaglermuseum.us.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach will present Steve Solomon’s My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy from Tuesday, Dec. 19 through Saturday, Dec. 23. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Holiday Card Making for ages 5 to 12 on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. ’Tis the season to create festive greeting cards to share with family and friends. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Playful Toddlers & Tykes for children under 4 on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m. Do your kids love toddler and baby toys? Join in a session of social playtime for the little ones. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Teen Takeover for ages 12 to 17 on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. Enjoy Wii games, board games and more. Bring a friend or make new ones. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Coloring Club for ages 16 and up on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Color for fun and relaxation with other coloring enthusiasts. Coloring pages and materials will be provided, or bring your own coloring book. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Writers Reading Open Mic for ages 18 and up on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Writers are invited to share their work in this open mic event or come just to listen. Preferred reading length of no more than five minutes or 750 words and of a family-friendly subject matter. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor (3475 W. Woolbright Road, Suite 19, Boynton Beach) will hold its Rabbi Sam Silver Controversial Issues Series on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. The topic will be, “Should Jews rescue Jesus from identity theft and reclaim him as one of our own?” For more info., call (561) 968-0688 or visit www.ldorvador.org.

Thursday, Dec. 21

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Lego Bricks for ages 5 to 12 on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. Play, imagine and create with Lego bricks. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Wellington Amphitheater will hold a concert featuring the Whitestone Band, with a food truck invasion, on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach will present the Canadian Brass Holiday featuring Joel Bacon on organ on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Friday, Dec. 22

• The Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular will be at the Kravis Center’s Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. Concert Hall on Friday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

Saturday, Dec. 23

• A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage will be at the Kravis Center’s Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. Concert Hall on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

• Forbidden Broadway will be at the Kravis Center’s Marshall E. Rinker Sr. Playhouse from Wednesday, Dec. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 31. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

Thursday, Dec. 28

• Miami City Ballet will present George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker at the Kravis Center’s Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. Concert Hall from Thursday, Dec. 28 through Saturday, Dec. 30. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

Sunday, Dec. 31

• The 2018 high-goal season will open on Sunday, Dec. 31 with Herbie Pennell Cup Final at the International Polo Club Palm Beach. Polo matches are open to the public, with a wide range of hospitality and guest seating options. For more info., visit www.internationalpoloclub.com.