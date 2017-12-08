Calendar For December 8 – December 14, 2017

Saturday, Dec. 9

• Buckler’s 27th anniversary Holiday Craft Fair will take place Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10 at the South Florida Fairgrounds. For more information, visit www.bucklercraftfair.com.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be open Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the Wellington Amphitheater. For more info., visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com.

• The Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach will present an illustrated lecture, A Man For All Seasons: The Art of Winston Churchill, with Edwina Sandys, artist and granddaughter of Winston Churchill, on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. Visit www.fourarts.org for more info.

• The Mall at Wellington Green will hold Share the Spirit Day on Saturday, Dec. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. as mall representatives randomly hand out gift cards throughout the day, a $50 gift card for the shopper and a $25 gift card to share with someone else. For more info., visit www.shopwellingtongreen.com.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Dungeons & Dragons for ages 12 and up on Saturdays, Dec. 9, 16 and 30 at 2 p.m., with a mini marathon on Friday, Dec. 29 at 1:30 p.m. Adventure in the world of Dungeons & Dragons with fellow wizards and warriors to battle evil. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Tea & Regency: A Celebration of Jane Austen’s Birthday for ages 16 and up on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. Jane Austen’s fans must be in want of celebration with tea, lively discussion and games on her birthday. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• VSA Florida of Palm Beach County will present its holiday showcase Thank You for the Music on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Duncan Theatre at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth. Local children, teens and adults with and without disabilities will showcase their talents. For more info., visit www.vsapbc.com.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Kitchen Chat: Cookie Decorating for ages 14 and up on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. Borrow a cookbook, test a recipe, and share your tips and kitchen adventures. Practice hands-on decorating with royal icing. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host its Beginners Chess Club for ages 8 to 17 on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. Play this strategic game with friends. All materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The public is invited to Christmas on the Farm, a free Christmas celebration event at You Farm (16651 Rembrandt Drive, Loxahatchee) on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 3 to 9 p.m. The family-friendly event will include caroling, hayrides, a petting zoo and other surprises. The day will culminate with a concert-type worship service under the stars. For more info., e-mail stefan@youfarmfresh.com.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Holiday Crafts for ages 5 to 12 on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. ’Tis the season to be crafty. Prepare for the holidays with fun and festive crafts. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Young Singers of the Palm Beaches will present Winter Tapestry 2017 at the Kravis Center’s Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. Concert Hall on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.yspb.org.

Sunday, Dec. 10

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will stroll in the Green Cay Wetlands in Boynton Beach on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 7 a.m. Visit www.loxfltrail.org for more info.

• Audubon of the Everglades will hold a bird walk at Stormwater Treatment Area 2 west of Wellington from 8 a.m. to noon and the Wakodahatchee Wetlands in Boynton Beach from 8 to 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. For more info., visit www.auduboneverglades.org.

• Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor (3475 W. Woolbright Road, Suite 19, Boynton Beach) will host an exhibition of World War II memorabilia on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m. Congregation member Al Sabo will discuss his collection and display a number of items. The event is open to the general community at no charge. Light refreshments will be available. For more info., call (561) 968-0688 or visit www.ldorvador.org.

• The 34th annual Wellington Holiday Parade, hosted by the Village of Wellington and the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce, returns on Sunday, Dec. 10. Enjoy this free day of fun and festivities, including Holiday Park at the Wellington Amphitheater, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a judged parade filled with imaginative floats, marching bands, characters, dance troupes and more. The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. and winds its way down Forest Hill Blvd., from Wellington Trace to Ken Adams Way. Visit www.cpbchamber.com for more information.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Affordable Care Act Enrollment on Sunday, Dec. 10 from noon to 4 p.m. in partnership with the Health Council of Southeast Florida/Enroll Palm Beach. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• 98 Degrees at Christmas will be at the Kravis Center’s Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. Concert Hall on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

Monday, Dec. 11

• Beta Sigma Phi Chapter Xi Xi Tau, a sorority dedicated to social, cultural and service projects, meets at 1 p.m. on the second Monday of every month at a member’s house in the West Palm Beach area. For more info., call Bonnie at (561) 792-2478.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Getting Started with Ancestry Library Edition for adults on Monday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. Learn how to access and navigate one of the most popular online resources for researching your family tree. Bring some names with you to start your research. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Reading Buddies Winter Session Registration for grades 1 through 5 on Monday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. Once a week, children will be paired with a teen to read together and play literacy games. The program meets on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. from Jan 10 through Feb 21. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach will kick off its new West Palm Beach series with a performance by the internationally acclaimed Philadelphia Orchestra Brass Quintet on Monday, Dec. 11 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, with a reception at 6 p.m. and a concert at 7 p.m. Visit www.cmspb.org for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Time for Ozobots for ages 8 and up on Monday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Explore the imaginative side of robotics while learning about logic and computer coding by playing with Ozobots. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host its Chess Club for Adults on Monday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Chess fans unite to practice strategy skills with other players. Basic game knowledge is required. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Wellington Village Council will meet on Monday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Wellington Municipal Complex. Visit www.wellingtonfl.com for more info.

• The Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach will present A Seraphic Fire Christmas live performance on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Call the box office at (561) 655-7226 or visit www.fourarts.org for more info.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Budgets in Excel for adults on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. Organize and maintain your budget for personal or professional needs using Microsoft Excel. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Mixed Media for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. Make your watercolors pop with pastels or give your pencil work texture with paint. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host its Pokémon League for ages 5 to 12 on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. Bring DS or Pokémon Cards and get ready to battle, trade and make new friends. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Math Lab: Measure Up for grades K through 2, an interactive math lab full of activities and experiments about measuring all kinds of things, on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 3:30 p.m. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host a Pizza Chat for ages 12 to 17 on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Chat with the group about a book, movie, game, anime or show that you loved or hated while enjoying pizza and drinks. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Ringing in the Holidays for all ages on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Be entertained by a wide variety of playing styles, both traditional and unconventional, as performed by the Clarion Handbell Choir. Call (561) 790-6030 for more info.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

• Audubon of the Everglades will hold a bird walk at the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge west of Boynton Beach on Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. For more info., visit www.auduboneverglades.org.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host a Read Together Palm Beach County Book Chat: A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman for adults on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. Copies of the book are available. Light refreshments will be served. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host an Art for Adults Open House on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. showcasing the work of library art and crafting students throughout the past year. Light refreshments will be served. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Teen Trivia for ages 12 and up on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. How well do you know pop culture, movies and more? Test your knowledge and your teamwork skills. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Book & Film Discussion for adults on Wednesdays, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. with a screening and discussion of Like Water for Chocolate. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Northern Palm Beach Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association will meet Wednesday, Dec. 13 at the Palm Beach Gardens Embassy Suites Hotel. Networking will be from 6 to 6:30 p.m., with the dinner and program starting at 6:30 p.m. For more info., call Sam Markwell at (561) 644-2384 or Sally Ott at (561) 373-8727.

Thursday, Dec. 14

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host DIY Popsicle Snowflake Decorating Crafts for age 16 and up on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. Create a beautiful snowflake with buttons and sequins. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Winter Bingo for ages 5 to 12 on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. Create your own card and see if luck is on your side. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Cookie Book Club for ages 8 to 12 on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. Read Best Christmas Pageant Ever by Barbara Robinson, then eat cookies and share your thoughts about the book. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Wintry Wonders: 3-D Snowflakes for ages 7 to 11 on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. Bring the “chill” to sunny South Florida by making decorative 3-D snowflakes. Supplies will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington Amphitheater will host a Jimi Hendrix tribute concert with a food truck invasion on Thursday, Dec. 14 starting at 5 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Sit ‘n’ Stitch for ages 9 and up on Thursdays, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. Learn crochet fundamentals and socialize while you work. Share your ideas and knowledge with others. Some materials will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Scrabble for Adults on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Join other Scrabble fans and enjoy a fun evening of wordplay. Basic game knowledge is required. Bring boards if you have them. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Kretzer Piano Music Foundation’s Music for the Mind Concert Series will return on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. with the Kretzer Kids in Concert in the Harriet Himmel Theatre at CityPlace in West Palm Beach. Visit www.kretzerpiano.com for more info.

• A Gospel according to Jazz Christmas will be at the Kravis Center’s Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. Concert Hall on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

Friday, Dec. 15

• The School District of Palm Beach County will hold a GladesFest Teacher Job Fair on Friday, Dec. 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Glades Region Office (2625 N.W. 16th St., Belle Glade). At least a dozen positions are vacant and ready to be filled to teach at one of the 12 schools in the Glades area. For more info., contact melicia.charleston@palmbeachschools.org.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Toddler Time for ages 12 to 24 months on Friday, Dec. 15 at 10:15 a.m. Bring your little guy or girl to this special story time just for them, full of music, nursery rhymes and social playtime. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Baby Playtime for children under 12 months on Friday, Dec. 15 at 11:15 a.m. Get ready for a fun circle time with other babies. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host STEAM Make & Discover for ages 5 to 12 on Friday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. Use science, design and engineering skills to tackle unique challenges. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Crafts for Kids for ages 4 to 8 on Friday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. Make some new friends and a cool winter holiday craft at this relaxed family crafting event. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host 3-D Salt Paintings for ages 5 to 9 on Friday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. Using a combination of salt, glue and watercolors, children will create spectacular 3-D paintings. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Royal Palm Beach will host a night under the stars featuring a free family holiday classic movie, A Christmas Carol (2009), on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at Royal Palm Beach Commons Park. Guests can also enjoy the more than 15 food trucks that will be on hand for the event. For more info., visit www.royalpalmbeach.com.

• The Masterworks Chorus of the Palm Beaches will present George Frideric Handel’s Messiah on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at Benjamin Hall on the Benjamin Upper School Campus (4875 Grandiflora Road, Palm Beach Gardens) and Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Royal Poinciana Chapel (60 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach). To purchase tickets, call (561) 845-9696 or visit www.masterworkspb.org.

• Bring out the family for a free showing of the holiday classic Elf starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Attendees should bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov/events for more information.