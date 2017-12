Three Emerald Cove Middle School students are heading to the Florida All-State Middle School Mixed Chorus.

Sydney Hayden, Ethan Terrell and Jorge Navarro passed two auditions to make the chorus. These students have had to hone their musical skills to pass a test involving musical vocabulary and aural skills, and a separate test for their preparation of the repertoire.

They will travel to Tampa in January and perform with other students from all around the state.