Connect Church will celebrate “The Promise of Christmas” on Christmas Eve, featuring choir, orchestra, Christmas cookies and refreshments, as well as the Connect Kids Christmas Extraordinaire childcare with games, crafts, holiday treats and more. Services will be held at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Seminole Ridge High School, located at 4601 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road. For more info., visit www.cc.today.