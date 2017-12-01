‘Christmas On The Farm’ Dec. 9

The public is invited to Christmas on the Farm, a free Christmas celebration event at You Farm, on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 3 to 9 p.m.

Young and old are invited to the five-acre farm, located at 16651 Rembrandt Drive in Loxahatchee, for a Christmas celebration. The family-friendly event will include caroling, hayrides, a petting zoo and other surprises. The day will culminate with a concert-type worship service under the stars, featuring Christmas music and a brief telling of the Nativity story. Vendors will be available.

Neighbors far and wide are invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs and their Christmas spirit and join the You Farm family for this event.

You Farm is located on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, just north of Southern Blvd., on Rembrandt Drive.

Craft vendors who would like to participate in the event should e-mail stefan@youfarmfresh.com.