CityPlace To Be Reimagined As A Vibrant Downtown District

Related Urban President & CEO Kenneth A. Himmel recently announced plans for the continued reimagination of CityPlace into a vibrant downtown district to a crowded room of business owners and community partners as the keynote speaker for an event hosted by the Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Himmel, regarded as one of the preeminent experts on mixed-use development and thriving retail districts, unveiled innovative plans and new renderings of the company’s reinvestment through a variety of arts, culture, entertainment and experiential retail initiatives in West Palm Beach.

Related opened CityPlace in 2000 as a mixed-use, open-air entertainment and retail destination, and it has evolved into the heart of downtown West Palm Beach. Related has constantly built on the development’s success and allure by adding new entertainment elements and diverse programming, and is again reimagining the area as an urban district with a multi-phase series of initiatives. The evolution of the district includes the curation and addition of fresh experiences.

“Continually adding new, inventive and dynamic retail, dining and cultural experiences allows us to engage with a broad range of visitors and regular patrons, giving them plenty of reasons to keep coming back,” Himmel said. “We are constantly looking at every aspect of CityPlace and asking how we can make it better for locals and visitors alike. As more residential and workplace options become available within the downtown district, we are responding to the kind of density and live-work-play opportunities that so many people are seeking.”

With the continued commitment to a vision that includes opening its borders, connecting the district to the Clematis Street destination and enhancing the density of the urban district with additional growth, Himmel announced plans for the creation of a 250,000-square-foot office building located adjacent to the new Brightline station.

For more info., visit www.cityplace.com or call (561) 366-1000.