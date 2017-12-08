County Parks & Rec Wins Marketing Award

The Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation Department was selected by the Learning Resources Network as the winner of the International Award for Excellence in the marketing category for its “Prescription for Healthy, Happy Living” campaign.

Marketing efforts were produced entirely in-house. The campaign helped kick off the department’s “Park Prescription” program, where physicians prescribe outdoor activities such as walks in parks.

“Parks & Recreation services significantly contribute to the overall health and wellness of our community, and I am extremely proud of our Public Engagement Team for the creative and innovative ways in which they deliver this message to the public,” Parks and Recreation Director Eric Call said. “Winning this prominent award is another illustration of why Palm Beach County has the best of everything.”

The award was presented during LERN’s 2017 Annual Conference in Portland, Ore., in November. Learn more at www.lern.org.