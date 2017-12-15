Darell Bowen Of Bowen Realty Honored By Realtors Association

Darell Bowen, broker owner of Bowen Realty, was recently recognized as Broker of the Year for Large Offices 2017.

The Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale acknowledged Bowen for his contribution to the profession, the association, the image of Realtors and to the community at large. With six offices and more than 180 agents, Bowen has demonstrated that not only can a broker be successful in business, but can also excel while dedicating themselves to the Realtor Association and the community they serve.

Richard Rylott, a Realtor at Bowen Realty’s Port St. Lucie office, was also presented with the Rising Star Award for 2017. This award is given to a member of the Association who has joined within the past three years and is based on their participation in Realtor meetings, committees, functions and events.

“Richard has grown tremendously in his business and participation, and I am so pleased to have him as part of the team, and I look forward to his continued success,” said John Slivon, Realtor and manager of Bowen’s Port St. Lucie office.

Slivon also serves as the president of the Realtors Association this year.

The Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale is the third-largest Realtor association in the country with more than 30,000 members, stretching from Fort Pierce to Fort Lauderdale.

Bowen Realty has offices in Wellington, West Palm Beach, Royal Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Port St. Lucie and Delray Beach. To learn more, visit www.darellbowenrealty.com.