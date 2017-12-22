Deborah Burggraaf Releases 12th Book

Deborah Burggraaf, a South Florida retired teacher and 2013, 2014 and 2017 FAPA Silver Medal Author, has established herself as a prolific writer of children’s books. She recently introduced her 12th book, Blue-Night Crawlers.

The central characters in the novel are Abilene, nearly entering high school, her parents, school buddy Taylor, her furry feline Frido, and her beloved horse, Blue, a blue Roan stallion.

Blue-Night Crawlers takes you on a journey of growing up, while learning to stand on your own two feet.

Abilene begins to question her teenage values and worthiness as she ventures out in search of night crawlers to earn enough money to crochet a baby’s blanket. She is tested by Mother Nature’s turbulent fury: a tempest, tornado, even a bottomless sinkhole.

Blue, her best friend, hears her cries across the moon’s white light, yet she wonders if he is there to rescue her, or is it just her imagination. As Abilene grows up, she learns to open her heart, as her friendship with Taylor develops into something that may last a lifetime.

Parents, educators and children will welcome the activities for Blue-Night Crawlers available at www.dburgg.com.