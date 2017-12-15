Emerald Cove Book Fair A Success

Students, families and faculty members from Emerald Cove Middle School enjoyed a highly successful book fair at the Wellington Barnes & Noble store on Saturday, Dec. 2. The jazz band, led by Krystal Romano, entertained the shoppers with several beautiful selections, and Kim Kovac’s art club students provided a creative face painting station for children and teens. Heather Evrley’s National Junior Honor Society students assisted with shopping, gift wrapping (shown above) and cookie decorating. Proceeds will provide books and materials for the media center and classrooms.