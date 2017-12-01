Emerald Cove Hosts New Student Breakfast Club

On Oct. 20, the Emerald Cove Middle School PTSA, together with Shullman Orthodontics, hosted a breakfast for the school’s New Student Breakfast Club. Students who moved into the area from all different parts of the county (and the world) were introduced to one another and enjoyed a delicious breakfast, including donuts from Glazed and Confused. The club is a wonderful way for new students to become familiar with Emerald Cove, to meet guidance counselors, and enjoy a tour of the school by current students. They are encouraged to sit together at lunch and make sure everyone feels welcome. The breakfast is held quarterly.