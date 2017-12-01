Emerald Cove To Host Holocaust Survivor Program Dec. 8

On Friday, Dec. 8, Emerald Cove Middle School will host its ninth annual Holocaust Survivor Lecture Series program in the school’s media center. All seventh and eighth grade students will be attending the special event.

The program will educate students on exactly what happened to large groups of innocent people during World War II, as well as center on the remembrance of this horrendous event. Each survivor will stress the importance of getting the word out to people about what really happened. During the event, five survivors and one liberator will come to Emerald Cove and share their personal experiences and tell their stories.

Events such as the annual Holocaust Survivor Lecture Series at Emerald Cove bring to life the outrage and horror of this painful period in history. Those who lived it will share their most private and horrific experiences with the students.

The School District of Palm Beach County focuses on teaching the history of the Holocaust in a manner that leads to an investigation of human behavior; an understanding of the ramifications of prejudice, racism and stereotyping; and an examination of what it means to be a responsible and respectful person. For more information about the program, call Barry Asch at (561) 803-8000.