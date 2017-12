The Positivity Project from Equestrian Trails Elementary School ran its annual Thanksgiving outreach on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The group from Equestrian Trails gathered together to assist the Big Heart Brigade to make sure those in need had a Thanksgiving meal this year.

Since 1992, the Big Heart Brigade has served more than 1.5 million Thanksgiving meals. The students met at Palm Beach Gardens Fire Station #3 and filled individual serving size cups of cranberries.