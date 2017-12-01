Events At Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor

Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor will host an exhibition of World War II memorabilia on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Congregation member Al Sabo will discuss his collections from WWII and display a number of items from those years. The event is open to the general community at no charge. Light refreshments will be available.

Also in December, Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor will continue to offer a Hebrew class on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m.

This course is appropriate for men and women who are beginners or people looking to brush up on their Hebrew. The instructor has taught Hebrew for several years and is highly regarded by her students.

To reserve a place, or for more information, call (561) 968-0688.

Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor is located in the Village Square at Golf Center (3475 W. Woolbright Road, Suite 19, Boynton Beach). For more info., visit www.ldorvador.org.