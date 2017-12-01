Executive Women Seek Nominations For Awards

The Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Foundation has opened nominations for its 35th annual Cynthia Allen Gracey Women in Leadership Awards. Nominations are being accepted for women with outstanding accomplishments in the nonprofit, private, public and volunteer sectors.

Nominations will be open until 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8.

The Women In Leadership Awards are presented annually by Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Foundation in recognition of local women who have demonstrated excellence in their career or profession and display generosity of spirit, commitment to integrity and diversity, and genuine connectedness with others in the community. The WILA Luncheon, which will take place on Wednesday, April 18 at 11:30 a.m. in the Cohen Pavilion of the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, is one of the county’s largest women-focused events, attracting more than 500 attendees annually.

In addition to demonstrating excellence in her career or profession, the nominated woman must have lived or worked in Palm Beach County for the last 5 years; she must have made a demonstrated difference in Palm Beach County; she must have excelled in the category for which she is nominated, and she must be available to attend the WILA Luncheon to receive her award. Current officers or board members of EWPBF are not eligible to be nominated. For the volunteer sector, the award will be given to a woman who has a history of outstanding commitment to her community though unpaid leadership positions. The private sector award will recognize a woman who is employed by a for-profit business or organization, while the public-sector award will go to a woman who is employed by a municipal, county, state or federal government. The nonprofit award will go to a woman who is employed by a nonprofit organization.

Proceeds from the luncheon will provide critically needed scholarship assistance to help talented young women pursue their dream of a college education. The nomination form is available for download at www.ewpb.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For additional information, call (561) 868-7070 or e-mail info@ewpb.org.