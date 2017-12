Floor Specialists of Wellington held a holiday party on the patio at Suri West on Thursday, Dec. 14. Clients, collaborators, friends and employees joined the hosts Cathy and Tom Ferris, owners of Floor Specialists, for an evening of food, drinks, entertainment and laughs to salute the end of 2017 and welcome 2018. Floor Specialists of Wellington is located at 11101 South Crown Way, Suite 5, in Wellington. For more info., call (561) 514-1912 or visit www.floorspecialists.biz.