Fords & Friends Meet Jan. 13

The Early Ford V-8 Club of Palm Beach Region 129 will host its 17th annual Fords & Friends Meet on Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Brass Monkey Tavern at 7781 Lake Worth Road. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-registration starts at $10 and must be sent in by Jan. 9. Registration on the day of the event begins at 8 a.m. and is $15. There is no charge for a second or third vehicle for individual entrants.

The event is open to all flathead Ford, Lincoln and Mercury automobiles. Hot rods and race cars with flatheads are also permitted, along with Model T and Model A cars. Dashboard plaques will be awarded to contestants. The event will also feature a live DJ, barbecue food, a flea market and various vendors. Vendor spaces cost $20. Contestants are permitted to display for-sale signs on automobiles. Spectators are free to attend. For more information, call Vern Lehto at (561) 267-5983.