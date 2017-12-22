Garden Club To Host Shredding Event Jan. 20

The Wellington Garden Club will hold a document shredding fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Wellington Community Center (12150 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) in the east parking lot area.

For a $5 donation, a letter-sized box/container will be shredded. For a $10 donation, a legal-sized box/container will be shredded. Only cash or checks will be accepted. There will be volunteers on hand to assist with unloading boxes.

All proceeds will support the club’s charitable contributions for environmental school and camp scholarships, Habitat for Humanity, community beautification projects and Junior Garden Club programs. The Wellington Garden Club is a nonprofit organization. For more information, call Kathy Hernicz at (561) 791-4419.