GladesFest Teacher Job Fair Dec. 15

The School District of Palm Beach County has an opportunity for those interested in becoming a teacher at its Glades-area schools.

During the GladesFest teacher job fair, applicants will be hired on the spot to be in the classroom after the holidays, or obtain a contract to begin work at the start of the next school year.

The GladesFest teacher job fair will take place Friday, Dec. 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Glades Region Office, located at 2625 N.W. 16th Street in Belle Glade.

At least a dozen positions are vacant and ready to be filled to teach at one of the 12 schools in the Glades area.

Teachers hired in the Glades earn an annual supplement of $3,750, have the opportunity to obtain additional jobs to supplement income, gain professional development, and earn leadership and career advancement.

Featured subject areas include: elementary education; secondary math, science, social studies and English; autism endorsement; construction academy; speech and language pathology; ESE; and ESOL/bilingual education.

Alternative certification is available for applicants who do not currently hold a Florida teaching license.

For more info., contact melicia.charleston@palmbeachschools.org.