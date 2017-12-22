Grand Celebration Returns To Port Of Palm Beach Dec. 23

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, the only cruise line with a two-night cruise departing year-round from the Port of Palm Beach, recently announced that the Grand Celebration will set sail with several new guest-focused enhancements, including a new adult-only area, a revitalized casino, and a specialty coffee and juice bar.

The ship will return to its regularly scheduled two-night sailings just in time for the holidays on Dec. 23 from its homeport in West Palm Beach. Holiday festivities will abound including an appearance by Santa and a special New Year’s Eve party to in 2018 in style.

Since late September, the Grand Celebration had been chartered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and was providing housing to first responders and National Guard members who were helping to rebuild the U.S. Virgin Islands following damage caused by hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The company also announced that its new 52,900-gross-ton ship, set to arrive in April, will be named the Grand Classica and will also sail two-night cruises to Grand Bahama Island. With this second ship, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line will become the only line to offer daily departures to the Bahamas from the Port of Palm Beach. The company signed a three-year agreement with the Bahamas to bring both of its ships to Grand Bahama Island for two-night cruises, as well as its signature cruise and resort stay packages.

The 1,900 passenger Grand Celebration will set sail on Dec. 23 with the following upgrades:

Expanded, Enhanced Casino — For those seeking lady luck at sea, Grand Celebration’s Par-A-Dice Casino has doubled in size, offering more slot machines, video poker and enhanced table games. Nearly 70 of the most popular slot games have been added to the casino, bringing the total number of slots to 125, in addition to several new video poker machines.

New Adult-Only Area — The forward sun deck at the top of the ship has now become the Oasis, a complimentary adult-only area for those ages 18 and over who want to relax and unwind in serenity. The expansive area includes a bar, a large hot tub, all-new sun loungers and several outdoor daybeds.

Specialty Coffee Bar and Juice Bar — Baristas will prepare specialty coffees and offer delectable gelato and pastries at the new Grand Café.

To celebrate the holidays, Grand Celebration has everything guests need to have a jolly time, with cruises departing every other day, beginning on Saturday, Dec. 23 with sailings on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. To book a sailing, visit www.bahamasparadisecruise.com or call (800) 995-3201.