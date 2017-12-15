Holiday Parade Brings Community Cheer

The 34th annual Wellington Holiday Parade, hosted by the Village of Wellington and the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce, was held Sunday, Dec. 10. The judged parade was filled with imaginative floats, marching bands, characters, dance troupes and more. The winners were: Decorated Vehicle – Wellington National Golf Club (first) and Way-FM 88.1 (runner-up); Performing Group – Binks Forest Elementary Cheerleaders (first) and NRG Dance (runner-up); Adult Float – Bethesda Health (first) and Retreat at Palm Beach (runner-up); Juvenile Float – Solid Gold Twirlers (first) and Jaguar Athletics Cheer (runner-up); High School Band – Palm Beach Central High School (first) and Park Vista High School (runner-up); Marching Group – Cats Gymnastics (first) and Wellington Wizards Rugby Club (runner-up); and Best In Show – Kem Kids Dance Studio.