Horses Healing Hearts Kicks Off Season Jan. 4

Horses Healing Hearts will hold its Season Kickoff Party at the Wellington National Golf Club on Thursday, Jan. 4 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Come and enjoy a “Night in Tuscany” with authentic Neapolitan pizza, live music and drinks.

Wellington National will also be the venue for Horses Healing Hearts’ seventh annual White White West gala on Friday, Feb. 9 from 7 to 11 p.m. RSVPs are due by Friday, Jan. 19.

For more information about these events, contact Susan Shelly at (561) 305-1432, Lizabeth Olszewski at (561) 713-6133 or liz@hhhusa.org, or visit www.hhhusa.org.