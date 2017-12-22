Horses Healing Hearts Kicks Off Season Jan. 4

By
Town-Crier Editor
-

Horses Healing Hearts will hold its Season Kickoff Party at the Wellington National Golf Club on Thursday, Jan. 4 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Come and enjoy a “Night in Tuscany” with authentic Neapolitan pizza, live music and drinks.

Wellington National will also be the venue for Horses Healing Hearts’ seventh annual White White West gala on Friday, Feb. 9 from 7 to 11 p.m. RSVPs are due by Friday, Jan. 19.

For more information about these events, contact Susan Shelly at (561) 305-1432, Lizabeth Olszewski at (561) 713-6133 or liz@hhhusa.org, or visit www.hhhusa.org.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here