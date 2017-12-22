JustWorld Gala Returns Jan. 12

JustWorld International will bring Hollywood to Wellington for the 15th annual JustWorld Gala on Friday, Jan. 12 at Belle Herbe Farm to raise funds to support programs for children around the world.

The event is presented by the Palm Beach Masters Series and Caryl Philips & Frank Zeiss.

The JustWorld Gala attracts some of the equestrian industry’s top riders, trainers, owners and supporters, as well as important members of the Wellington community. Last year, JustWorld brought more than 600 guests together to raise funds for the extraordinary work JustWorld is accomplishing around the world to support more than 6,500 children in Cambodia, Guatemala and Honduras.

Thanks to the generous support of sponsors and guests, along with the success of both the live and silent auctions, last year’s event raised more than $430,000.

The annual event is JustWorld’s largest fundraiser each year, and the money raised allows the organization to continue to support local partners around the world by funding education, health, hygiene, nutrition and cultural development programs.

For more information, visit www.justworldinternational.org.