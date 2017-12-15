KCF Breakfast With Santa At Fairgrounds

More than 350 local children battling cancer and their families will be treated to a visit from Santa Claus on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the South Florida Fairgrounds. The Kids Cancer Foundation sponsors this annual event.

Thanks to successful toy and gift card drives organized by many local benefactors, including Smoke Inn, Everglades Elementary School, Palm Beach Day School and a number of other generous individuals and organizations, and the continued annual support of the Professional Firefighters and Paramedics of Palm Beach County and the Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society (FOOLS), this festive and fun event promises to be a huge success.

Families will be treated to a hot breakfast buffet. Everyone will have the opportunity to have their picture taken with Santa, do a special holiday craft sponsored by Home Depot of Royal Palm Beach, decorate gingerbread men, see Santa ride in on a fire truck, and, best of all, enjoy a morning far removed from the doctor’s office and the hospital.

In addition, every child will receive a Jared’s Jeweler teddy bear from Santa, and each family whose child is in treatment will be given gift cards and a bag filled with age-appropriate toys and games for all their children.

For more information about the Kids Cancer Foundation, visit www.kidscancersf.org or call Michelle O’Boyle at (561) 371-1298.