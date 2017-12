The Kids Cancer Foundation held its 10th annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the South Florida Fairgrounds. More than 300 local children battling cancer and their families enjoyed arts & crafts, a photo booth, gifts, breakfast and visiting with Santa Claus, who arrived on a fire truck. For more information about the Kids Cancer Foundation, visit www.kidscancersf.org or call Michelle O’Boyle at (561) 371-1298.