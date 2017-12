The Lake Wellington Christmas Holiday Boat Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 16 with staging at 6 p.m. behind the Wellington Community Center. Electric only, pontoons, sailboats, jon-boats and kayaks are invited — light ’em up and come join the parade. If you don’t have a boat, bring chairs and coolers to the community center and watch the parade from the lawn. For more info., contact Jack Brownson at jbrownson@comcast.net.