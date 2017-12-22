Law Firm Gives Shoes To Lake Park El Students

Local law firm Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith has joined forces with children’s shoe charity In Jacob’s Shoes to provide new shoes and holiday gifts for all the children at Lake Park Elementary School.

In Jacob’s Shoes was co-founded by LLLS attorney Alicia Zweig in memory of her brother Jacob, who was tragically killed at the age of 17 in 2008.

“Our wish is to provide immense joy to the students who, like all children, deserve well-fitting, clean and stylish shoes,” Zweig said. “With In Jacob’s Shoes, we’ve assembled over 375 backpacks filled with a pair of shoes and socks for each child at Lake Park Elementary, and we can’t wait to help each of the students try on their new shoes.”

In Jacob’s Shoes is a local charity that gives children in need the opportunity to walk with pride and play sports with dignity. The organization provides new and gently used shoes, backpacks, school supplies and athletic gear to local children in need.