Legislative Delegation Hearing Dec. 1

Rep. Bill Hager, chair of the Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation, has announced that the delegation’s final public hearing prior to the 2018 Florida Legislative Session will take place on Friday, Dec. 1 at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center on the Palm Beach State College Belle Glade campus (1977 S.W. College Drive, Belle Glade) beginning at 10 a.m.

“These hearings are specifically designed to encourage the public to personally address the legislators on their concerns and issues involving state government,” Hager said.

Anyone requiring further information should contact the Legislative Delegation office at (561) 355-2406.