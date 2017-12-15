Letter: Jarriel To Seek Re-Election

To the residents of Loxahatchee Groves, I just wanted to let you know that I will be running for re-election to the Loxahatchee Groves Town Council, Seat 1 on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. I am proud to have been able to serve for the last nine years on the council and will be proud to serve for another three years if re-elected by the residents of Loxahatchee Groves.

My platform has always been in the best interest of the residents, in that as a retired 31-year firefighter with Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue, my two priorities has been and will always be better and safer roads and drainage throughout the town. Anything else that we as a council can do to improve the livelihood of the residents, such as Palm Beach State College, the Loxahatchee Groves Commons with a Tractor Supply, medical walk-in clinic and many other resources available that we can call our own.

I’ve been a resident of the Groves for 57 years. I spent nine years on the Loxahatchee Groves Water Control District Board of Supervisors helping to improve our drainage and our roads. I left the LGWCD to get on the town council because I knew there was a greater opportunity to do more for our residents.

We have a new town hall that we as a council fought for and paid for with the town’s revenues. We have South B Road with proper drainage and pavement, the safest road in Loxahatchee Groves, that was paid for by the developers and that will be the pilot of our future roads to come.

I feel that I am the best-qualified to be re-elected to Seat 1 on the Loxahatchee Groves Town Council on Tuesday, March 13 because of my experience on the LGWCD for 9 years and on the town council for 9 years. I have learned a lot, gotten wiser, but I have fought hard to make the Groves a better place to live. I have always made myself available to our residents both by phone (561-315-5213) or a face-to-face communication. I will continue to listen, stand up for and fight hard to make Loxahatchee Groves a better and safer place to live.

I appreciate all your support for the last 9 years on the council, and I am hoping for your support on Tuesday, March 13. May God bless you all with a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

Ron Jarriel, Loxahatchee Groves