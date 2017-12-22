Letter: Kudos To Master Ken Smith In RPB

My husband and I have been attending t’ai chi classes with Master Ken Smith for the past several months. The classes have been very beneficial to all of us who attend.

These t’ai chi classes are for patients with Parkinson’s disease, and while it is helping the Parkinson’s patients, it is also helping the caregivers, too.

Master Ken is very informative about nutrition and changing lifestyles. The t’ai chi movements are great for balance and posture. My husband was bent over and was keeping his head down. Since he has been in t’ai chi with Master Ken, he is standing more erect and keeping his head up more.

Master Ken has taught us proper breathing methods, and we look forward to our classes every week. We are learning so much. Master Ken is so knowledgeable, and he explains the moves as we learn them.

I personally find the classes very calming. Master Ken motivates our class to achieve the movements necessary for our overall health and well-being.

For more information, interested individuals can make inquiries to Master Ken Smith in Royal Palm Beach at (561) 793-4132.

Marie Flynn, The Acreage