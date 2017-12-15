LGLA Pot Luck Social Dec. 28

The Loxahatchee Groves Landowners’ Association will meet Thursday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Palms West Presbyterian Church at 13689 Okeechobee Blvd. The event for the evening is a pot luck social, so make a food item to bring and share. The LGLA will provide the appetizers and the soft drinks. There will be a $5 grab bag activity, so if you want to participate, you must bring a wrapped gift.

All residents are welcomed to attend and share time with their neighbors. For more information contact Marge Herzog at (561) 818-9114 or marge@herzog.ms.