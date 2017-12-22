LLS’s ‘Polo For A Purpose’ Takes It To A New Level For Fifth Anniversary

Every year, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s “Polo for a Purpose” event grows bigger and better, and Jan. 15, 2018 at the International Polo Club Palm Beach in Wellington will be no exception.

Now in its fifth year, honorary chairman and lymphoma survivor Brandon Phillips, and event chairs P.J. Rizvi, Visse Wedell and Penny Bradley, have exciting plans for an action-packed day and night to raise funds for LLS and support its mission to find cures for leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life for patients and families in Palm Beach County.

Polo for a Purpose was founded by Phillips, a world-renowned polo professional, in 2013. That first year, a polo luncheon raised $60,000. In 2017, the event sold out and raised more than $500,000 for LLS because of its growing reputation as a fun-filled experience for all ages and opportunities to join in at all price levels, day and night.

Plans for this year’s themed event, “Le Cirque Rouge,” start with a cocktail reception at noon poolside, followed by a gourmet luncheon, silent auction and exciting live auction with unique prizes, all under the tent at the International Polo Club. After lunch, Phillips will take to the field for a professional four-on-four high-goal polo match along with eight of his fellow top players. An after-party tops off the event with special entertainment and heavy appetizers for polo aficionados and LLS supporters alike in the 7th Chukker.

The day is also filled with special meaning for LLS families. The entire six-row front section of the stadium is given to children fighting cancer and their families to cheer on Phillips and his teammates.

“Brandon is an incredible inspiration to our children and families,” said Pam Payne, executive director of the LLS Palm Beach Area Chapter. “To see a survivor like Brandon, who once walked in their shoes, offers so much hope. We are so grateful to him and our chairs for helping us work toward a world without blood cancer.”

LLS is offering a variety of ways and price points to be a part of this special day, including general admission, tailgate, cocktail reception and luncheon, and after party tickets.

While this exciting event raises funds for lifesaving blood cancer research, it also helps support local patients and their families by providing critically needed financial aid.

To purchase tickets, visit www.poloforapurpose.org, or call (561) 616-8682. For event sponsorships, contact Pam Payne at (561) 616-8682 or Pam.Payne@lls.org.