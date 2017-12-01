Masterworks Chorus To Perform ‘Messiah’

For the 39th consecutive year, the 80-voice Masterworks Chorus of the Palm Beaches, under the direction of Artistic Director Ken Taylor, will present George Frideric Handel’s masterpiece Messiah. The concert will be held on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at Benjamin Hall on the Benjamin Upper School Campus, located at 4875 Grandiflora Road in Palm Beach Gardens. Because of the performance’s overwhelming popularity, a second show will be held at the Royal Poinciana Chapel, located at 60 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach, on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased on the Masterworks Chorus web site at www.masterworkspb.org, by calling (561) 845-9696 or by purchasing tickets at the door if any remain available.