MCCPB Celebrates Thrift Store Opening

The Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches, the largest faith-based community in Palm Beach County dedicated to serving the local LGBTQ community and its family members and friends, recently celebrated the grand opening of Enough For All, a thrift store with merchandise affordable for everyone, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to support MCCPB projects that serve the community.

Enough For All is located in the Lake Worth Plaza shopping center at the corner of Lake Worth and Jog roads.

MCCPB appointed Alice McCullagh, a retired architect and church member, to oversee the 18-month effort to acquire a storefront in the community and then to design its interior to accommodate retail space for donated goods.

“We are thrilled to dedicate Enough For All to the communities surrounding the Palm Beaches,” said Rev. Dr. Lea Brown, MCCPB’s senior pastor. “The vision for this store is that it will help fund and support many projects for our community that will directly assist many of the most vulnerable people in the area.”

Enough For All is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and is closed on Monday. For more info., call (561) 660-8763.