Neighborhood Watch Groups Host Party

On Sunday, Nov. 12, Greenview Shores I and Wiltshire Village held the first combined Neighborhood Watch Block Party.

Team captains Mary Simmons of Wiltshire Village and John Shwiner of Greenview Shores I conducted committee meetings to provide food, fun and activities for all ages at Brampton Cove Park.

PBSO Neighborhood Watch programs in Wellington now number more than 20 and are coordinated by PBSO Community Relations Deputy Scott Poritz and Wellington Community Services Manager Jonathan Salas.

Grill masters Miguel Lewis (GSI) and Miguel Alanso cooked up hamburgers and hot dogs.

There was a bounce house donated by Cyndi King of Re/Max, face painting, tug-of-war and limbo with music supplied by 8-year-old DJ Dashiell Lubsen.

Military veterans were recognized and honored at the neighborhood watch block party, including John Shwiner, Rich Cillo, Ron Reardon and Gary Werner.