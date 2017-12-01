New Polo School At International Polo Club Accepting Students

The International Polo Club Palm Beach (IPC) is launching the Polo School at IPC beginning this month. The school is accepting students of all skill level and disciplines and has six polo ponies available to accommodate any rider for lessons.

To celebrate the launch of the school and to promote the sport of polo, introductory lessons are half-price. Lessons are offered by hourly rate, and packages of ten lessons are available at a discounted rate.

The Polo School at IPC is managed by Gates Gridley, resident instructor and Gladiator Polo manager with more than 17 years of polo playing and training experience. Gridley was instrumental in bringing Gladiator Polo to the Tryon International Equestrian Center after the concept was created and launched in January 2017 in Wellington by Mark Bellissimo, founder and managing partner of Wellington Equestrian Partners whose properties include IPC.

Bellissimo’s motivation behind Gladiator Polo was to broaden the reach of equestrian sports to fans and enthusiasts of action-packed, mainstream sports such as hockey or football. Following its success in both Wellington and Tryon, Bellissimo is now motivated to grow interest in polo through the new Polo School at IPC.

“It has always been, and remains, our intention to make polo more accessible at all levels,” Bellissimo said. “We have made great strides in 2017 with the introduction of Gladiator Polo, as well as the Polo School at Tryon Resort. We are excited to bring this success back to Wellington with the implementation of the Polo School at IPC. We believe that it is imperative that the International Polo Club, the home of the U.S. Open, has a lesson program.”

Lessons are available seven days a week by appointment, and inquiries can be made to Gates Gridley at (203) 232-6935 or jgridley@equestriansport.com.

Rates are $150 an hour for a single lesson. A package of 10 lessons costs $125 an hour, while an introductory lesson is $75.

For more information, visit www.internationalpoloclub.com.