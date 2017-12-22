New Store Features Gifts For Holiday Season And All Year Round

The Gift Tree Cards & Gifts opened recently in Wellington, and it’s a great place to find a unique gift, both now during the holiday season and all year round.

If you still need to buy a last-minute gift, are working on your holiday cards or looking for that unique collectible to finish off your holiday decorating, stop by the store, located in the Wellington Green Square shopping plaza near Fresh Market in front of the Mall at Wellington Green.

Alan Yanoschak and his family opened the store about nine months ago, and they want to get the word out to residents of the western communities that they are open for business. “Many people still don’t know we are here,” he said.

Yanoshack retired from a corporate career in New York and moved with his family to South Florida for the sun and laid-back lifestyle.

After doing some research, he discovered that Palm Beach County did not have that many card and gift shops, so he decided to open a store in Wellington.

“Wellington is, well, it’s Wellington. It’s a beautiful area with many more permanent residents than other parts of Palm Beach County,” Yanoshack said. “We learned there were very few card and gift stores in Palm Beach County, and those that are here were doing quite well.”

Having nearby communities such as Royal Palm Beach, Loxahatchee Groves and The Acreage close by added to the appeal, he said.

The Yanoschacks are learning that the local economy is a bit unique, because of the impact snowbirds and other season residents, such as equestrians, have when they are here.

“It’s a lot more seasonal than we anticipated, and it has taken longer to establish the store than we originally expected,” he explained.

The store offers a huge selection of greeting cards from national brands — far more than national drug stores, big box stores and other retail chains, Yanoshack said.

But the sizeable card selection is just the beginning. The Gift Tree also carries a wide array of various collectible brands, such as Willow Tree, Mud Pie, Lennox and Precious Moments — including many holiday-themed individual pieces or sets.

Yanoshack said one customer recently bought a 25-piece Willow Tree Nativity set.

“Our customers absolutely love the store once they learn about us, and we get lots of repeat customers,” he noted.

There are also plenty of novelties, gift items, specialty clothing and many other products too numerous to list.

The Yanoschacks love their location, and many of their neighboring businesses have recommended the store to their customers.

“Paris Nails helped a lot to bring in customers,” he said. “Being close to the Fresh Market also brings foot traffic in our direction.”

Yanoschack has tried several different advertising venues, but knows he must remain patient.

“I know people are out there, but people just don’t know we are here — even after nine months,” he said.

Yanoschack said he knows that any business — especially a specialty retail store — will take time to firmly establish itself in the western communities.

“We ask the community to come out to the store, support our business and see what we have to offer,” Yanoshack said.

The Gift Tree Cards & Gifts is in the Wellington Green Square shopping center at 10660 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Suite 160, in Wellington. The store’s business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, call (561) 812-3941 or visit www.thegifttreeofwellington.com.