Oxbridge Academy Selects Anne Goss Scholars

The Oxbridge Academy’s Anne Goss Scholars have been set for the 2017-18 school year. They are: senior Sarah Bowlby of Royal Palm Beach, junior Morgan Weber of Atlantis, sophomore Mary Blakely Willson of Lake Worth and freshman Elizabeth Cloninger of Palm Beach.

The three upperclassmen are continuing in the group, with freshman Cloninger selected as this year’s freshman representative. The group’s adviser is social science teacher Sedric Simon.

The scholars are members of OWL, the Oxbridge Women’s Leadership Club. Oxbridge is the first high school chosen by the Anne Goss Foundation for this program.

The students learn entrepreneurial and leadership skills through developing community service events. The members will meet with and discuss leadership topics with a number of local women business and community leaders during the school year.