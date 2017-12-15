Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League Seeks Volunteers

The Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is looking for volunteers. Volunteers play an important role at Peggy Adams, and each task performed makes a significant contribution to the health and welfare of the animals.

With more than 1,050 animals currently under the league’s care, there are many volunteer roles available to improve the quality of life for all of the dogs, cats, kittens and puppies while they wait for their new forever homes.

On campus volunteer opportunities include duties in the areas of adoptions, animal behavior and training, call center representatives, client services assistants, community cat support, foster administrative roles, medical services support, Peggy’s Pantry, retail, recruitment/presentations and shelter support.

Peggy Adams has a very successful foster program that aims to help as many animals as possible by providing temporary homes for them. Some animals are newborns, pregnant or nursing, sick, injured, under socialized or animals that do not enjoy the shelter environment.

For those interested in becoming a foster volunteer, here is a list of important information to consider:

• A foster volunteer provides a temporary home for dogs and/or cats until they are ready for adoption.

• The league will provide all of the supplies you will need to care for the foster animal.

• Foster volunteers must be at least 17 years old (or 10 to 17 to participate in the iFoster Program with parental/guardian consent) and have an adult in the household who will be the primary caregiver. Caregivers must be able to separate the foster animal(s) from their own animal(s) for 14 days, since many foster pets have limited immunity. All dogs must be kept on a leash or supervised in an enclosed area when outside. Cats and kittens must be kept inside at all times.

The Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League gives student community service hours for fostering.

“By offering your time and talent, you will improve the quality of life for our animals while they wait for their new forever homes,” said Rich Anderson, executive director/CEO of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. “If you think you can’t volunteer because you’d want to take all of the animal’s home, there are other areas and departments that need your help, and when you volunteer, you help thousands of animals.”

For more information, visit www.peggyadams.org/futurevolunteers.