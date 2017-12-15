Refuge To Host Christmas Bird Count For Kids

The Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge will hold its first-ever Christmas Bird Count for Kids on Saturday, Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Christmas Bird Count, which began more than 100 years ago, is one of the oldest wildlife surveys in not only North America, but the world. Kids and families around Palm Beach County will have a chance to become citizen scientists by taking part in this old tradition with a new twist, the Christmas Bird Count for Kids.

A binocular boot camp will kick off the event in the visitor center auditorium, after which kids will divide into teams and head out into the field with volunteer experts to count and record the species of birds they locate.

Attendees can bring their own binoculars or borrow some. Teams will meet back at the visitor center after the count for snacks and to tally their results. This event is designed as a way for families to have fun outdoors and learn more about local birds.

Kids of all birding abilities are encouraged to participate. Participants should come dressed for spending time outdoors. Children must be accompanied by their parents.

Registration is requested but not required. For more information, or to register, contact Veronica Kelly at (561) 735-6020 or Veronica_Kelly@fws.gov. The refuge is located off State Road 7, two miles south of Boynton Beach Blvd.