Register Now For Men’s Softball

Wellington’s Parks & Recreation Department is now accepting team registrations for its Men’s “D” Division Softball League in the lower and upper divisions. The deadline to sign up a team is Sunday, Dec. 17, or as the league fills.

New teams can register for openings beginning Saturday, Dec. 9. Games begin Jan. 9 and are held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Village Park (11700 Pierson Road).

The cost to register a team is $600 per team, with 20 players allowed on each team roster. A mandatory managers meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Village Park.

For more information, visit www.wellingtonfl.gov/athletics, or contact Senior Program Coordinator Jill Denoff at (561) 791-4786 or jdenoff@wellingtonfl.gov.