Registration Now Underway For Adult Softball Leagues At Okeeheelee Park

Adult softball league registration is now available for men’s and mixed teams, ages 18 and older, at Okeeheelee Park.

Registration begins Dec. 1 and ends Dec. 28. League play starts Jan. 9. Leagues are unsanctioned. Rules are established by the recognized ASA rule book and department supplemental rule book.

Leagues are formed on a first-come, first-served basis, and space is limited.

The men’s league meets Tuesday night for 10 games, plus playoffs. The team cost is $525.

The mixed league meets Friday night for 10 games, plus playoffs. The team cost is $525.

For online registration, visit www.pbcparks.com and click on “General Information.” Under “Useful Links,” click on “Shop,” create an account (if applicable) and register for the desired softball program.

For walk-in registration, visit the Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation Administrative Offices at John Prince Park (2700 6th Ave South, Lake Worth) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Make checks payable to the Board of County Commissioners.

For more information about registration, contact Adam Schackmann at (561) 963-6722 or aschackmann@pbcgov.org.

The Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation Department creates opportunities for healthy, happy living. To learn more, visit www.pbcparks.com.